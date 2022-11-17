Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 6 is available in the Pakistani market. The phone has...
The Oppo A5s is working because it has a chipset made by MediaTek. The 4230 mAh battery gives the phone its power.
It is one of the best mid-range chipsets because it can run two full-HD monitors and two cameras at the same time. Because of this, it is one of the most useful.
The Oppo A5s can be bought with 32 or 64 gigabytes of built-in storage space and up to 2 gigabytes of RAM.
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Red, Black, Gold, Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
