Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A5s

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A5s can be bought with 32 or 64 gigabytes of built-in storage space
  • The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo A5s is working because it has a chipset made by MediaTek. The 4230 mAh battery gives the phone its power.

Advertisement

It is one of the best mid-range chipsets because it can run two full-HD monitors and two cameras at the same time. Because of this, it is one of the most useful.

The Oppo A5s can be bought with 32 or 64 gigabytes of built-in storage space and up to 2 gigabytes of RAM.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 6 is available in the Pakistani market. The phone has...

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Oppo A5s specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRed, Black, Gold, Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia G11 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia G11 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Features
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 10i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 10i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 8C price in Pakistan & Features
Elon Musk, U.S. discussed Starlink in Ukraine, Blinken says
Elon Musk, U.S. discussed Starlink in Ukraine, Blinken says
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story