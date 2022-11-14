Advertisement
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features

The Oppo A73 has finally been unveiled with fair price in Pakistan. The device is an Oppo F17 with a new label. We know the cellphone will have a 16MP triple camera because we saw it in action. We will update you as soon as we hear anything official about the remaining specifications.

Though we do our best to ensure the accuracy of this page’s Oppo A73 price in Pakistan, please note that while we do our best to use the most up-to-date information available (including prices from official retailer and manufacturer sites), we cannot be held liable for any errors that may appear.

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28500/-

Oppo A73 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM, HSPA, LTE
2G BandsSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
SpeedN/A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
LAUNCH
Announced2020, November
StatusExpected
BODY
Dimensions156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm (6.16 x 2.99 x 0.30 in)
Weight152 g (5.36 oz)
BuildFront glass, aluminum body
SimDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
DISPLAY
TypeLTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2 (~78.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
Others
  • ColorOS 3.2
PLATFORM
Chipset
CPUOcta-core 2.5 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUMali-G71 MP2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal
CAMERA
Primary16 MP, f/2.2, PDAF, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary16 MP (f/2.0, 2.0µm)
SOUND
Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
NFCNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • MP4/H.264 player
  • MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
  • Document viewer
  • Photo/video editor
BATTERY
Type4015 mAh
MISC
ColorsGold, Black

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the first A series phone with OIS,...

