Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features

The Oppo A73 has finally been unveiled with fair price in Pakistan. The device is an Oppo F17 with a new label. We know the cellphone will have a 16MP triple camera because we saw it in action. We will update you as soon as we hear anything official about the remaining specifications.

Though we do our best to ensure the accuracy of this page’s Oppo A73 price in Pakistan, please note that while we do our best to use the most up-to-date information available (including prices from official retailer and manufacturer sites), we cannot be held liable for any errors that may appear.

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28500/-

Oppo A73 specs

Advertisement

NETWORK Technology GSM, HSPA, LTE 2G Bands SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE Speed N/A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Advertisement LAUNCH Announced 2020, November Status Expected

BODY Dimensions 156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm (6.16 x 2.99 x 0.30 in) Weight 152 g (5.36 oz) Build Front glass, aluminum body Sim Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

DISPLAY Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2 (~78.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Others ColorOS 3.2

Advertisement

Advertisement

PLATFORM Chipset – CPU Octa-core 2.5 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-G71 MP2

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal –

Advertisement

CAMERA Primary 16 MP, f/2.2, PDAF, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 16 MP (f/2.0, 2.0µm)

Advertisement

SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS NFC No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0

Advertisement

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5 Others MP4/H.264 player

MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player

Document viewer

Advertisement Photo/video editor



BATTERY Type 4015 mAh

MISC Colors Gold, Black

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan with stylish look Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the first A series phone with OIS,...