Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo a76 price in Pakistan and specs

Oppo a76 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Oppo a76 price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo A76 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, which is a strong chipset featured in high-end handsets.

This processor enable the Oppo A76 to provide the user with outstanding results.

Advertisement

This smartphone is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. A strong Adreno 610 GPU is also included.

The Oppo A76 boasts a 6.56-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo a76 price in Pakistan

Oppo a76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo a76 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo a57 price in Pakistan and specifications. Oppo A57 is currently available...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
WhatsApp Isn't as Secure as You Think: Report
WhatsApp Isn't as Secure as You Think: Report
Elon Musk Twitter uses automation to combat hate speech
Elon Musk Twitter uses automation to combat hate speech
Infinix HOT 20 Series May Arrive in Pakistan; 810 SoC, 120Hz LCD
Infinix HOT 20 Series May Arrive in Pakistan; 810 SoC, 120Hz LCD
Samsung Galaxy A04e may land in Pakistan soon; HD+ screen
Samsung Galaxy A04e may land in Pakistan soon; HD+ screen
Speeding up moderation as harmful content grows, Says Twitter exec
Speeding up moderation as harmful content grows, Says Twitter exec
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story