Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A76 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery

The phone has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Advertisement The phone has a 6.56 inches screen.

Smart technology like the Oppo A76 will soon be available on the market. A new A-series phone is being made by Oppo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will be at the heart of the next phone. This is a powerful chipset that you can find in high-end smartphones.

The Oppo A76 will be able to do great things with this processor.

This phone has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is also included.

Advertisement

The full HD screen on the Oppo A76 will be 6.56 inches and have 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.