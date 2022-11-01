Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance
Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and...
Oppo, a tech company, will soon bring A98 to markets both locally and around the world. We’re going to talk about some details about this new show that have been confirmed by some well-known leakers.
Oppo’s A98 will have a 108 MP camera and 67W of quick charging.
It has numerous advanced features. The device has a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display. The A98’s 1080 x 2408 HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is outstanding.
The phone has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
