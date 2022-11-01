Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A98 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A98

Advertisement
  • Oppo A98 will have a 108 MP camera and 67W of quick charging.
  • The phone has a 6.56-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
    • Advertisement

Oppo, a tech company, will soon bring A98 to markets both locally and around the world. We’re going to talk about some details about this new show that have been confirmed by some well-known leakers.

Oppo’s A98 will have a 108 MP camera and 67W of quick charging.

It has numerous advanced features. The device has a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display. The A98’s 1080 x 2408 HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is outstanding.

The phone has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan with high-end performance

Oppo A53 is another smartphone in the series with sufficient features, and...

Advertisement

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan

Oppo A98 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A98 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & Features
OnePlus 7 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story