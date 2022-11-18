Oppo f15 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo A96 is a brand-new smartphone in the A-series line. The...
Oppo f15 is currently available in the market, the smartphone weighs only 172 grams, so it won’t feel bulky in your pocket.
Use of two SIM cards is possible. The Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 CPU powers the device. This mid-range chipset fully supports the features of the Oppo F15.
With eight gigabytes, the RAM matches the chipset in capacity. This high-end RAM accelerates processing speed.
Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lightening Black, Unicorn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)
