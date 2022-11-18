Advertisement
Oppo f15 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Oppo f15 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Oppo f15 price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo f15 is currently available in the market, the smartphone weighs only 172 grams, so it won’t feel bulky in your pocket.

Use of two SIM cards is possible. The Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 CPU powers the device. This mid-range chipset fully supports the features of the Oppo F15.

With eight gigabytes, the RAM matches the chipset in capacity. This high-end RAM accelerates processing speed.

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 19,999 – 29,999.

Oppo F15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLightening Black, Unicorn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesCorning Gorilla Glass 5, 430 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4025 mAh
– Fast battery charging 20W: 50% in 30 min (VOOC Flash Charge 3.0)

