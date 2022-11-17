Oppo F17 price in Pakistan and special features

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The most costly model...
Oppo released F17 with cheaper price in Pakistan. The launch will be in a month or two. Oppo F17 will be similar to F15. Let’s look at the phone’s specs. Oppo’s F17 is a cheap phone with high-quality specs.
The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor. This chipset will give the Oppo F17 high-end performance. The phone’s SoC is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.
No worries about secure data storage space. Oppo’s F17 will have a dedicated slot to expand storage space. This feature is optional and up to the user. F17’s forthcoming smartphone will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box to support the latest smart tech capabilities.
It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor. F17’s main sensor is 16 megapixels. 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. Oppo’s F17 has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Oppo F17 gives Samsung another challenger and users another alternative.
The Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
