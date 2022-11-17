Advertisement
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan and special features

  • Oppo F17 will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box.
  • It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor.
  • The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
Oppo released F17 with cheaper price in Pakistan. The launch will be in a month or two. Oppo F17 will be similar to F15. Let’s look at the phone’s specs. Oppo’s F17 is a cheap phone with high-quality specs.

The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor. This chipset will give the Oppo F17 high-end performance. The phone’s SoC is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, enough to hold a lot of data.

No worries about secure data storage space. Oppo’s F17 will have a dedicated slot to expand storage space. This feature is optional and up to the user. F17’s forthcoming smartphone will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box to support the latest smart tech capabilities.

It will have a quad-camera configuration like its predecessor. F17’s main sensor is 16 megapixels. 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. Oppo’s F17 has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Oppo F17 gives Samsung another challenger and users another alternative.

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Also Read

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan and features. The most costly model...

