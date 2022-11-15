Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo F17 Pro is currently on the market, It is equipped with the most recent MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The Oppo F17 Pro has 8 GB of RAM.

Most games and programmes can be run on the device’s SoC and RAM.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s 128 gigabytes of storage are more than sufficient for modern requirements and can accommodate any volume of data.

Even in direct sunlight, the Oppo F17 Pro’s 6.43-inch AMOLED screen performs admirably.

The screen has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Also Read Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications The Oppo A76 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery The phone...