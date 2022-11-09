Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro has the most up-to-date MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and 8 GB of RAM.

The phone has a 6.43 inches screen.

The smartphone has 128 GB of storage space.

The SoC and RAM of the device can run most games and apps.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage space, which is more than enough for modern needs and can hold any amount of data.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the Oppo F17 Pro works well even in bright sunlight.

The resolution of the screen is 1080 by 2400 pixels.

