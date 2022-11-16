Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo will put a new phone on the market called the F19 Pro.

Oppo will put a new phone on the market called the F19 Pro. According to the latest rumours, the company is making a new smartphone that could have a 10x hybrid optical zoom.

The MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Chipset in this device gives it more power, and the 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast. The Oppo F19 Pro also has a PowerVR GM9446 GPU under the hood.

The device will come with a set of four cameras. The phone’s main sensor will have 48 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will have 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. The main sensor on the Oppo F19 Pro can take better photos with the help of an LED flashlight.

The phone will have a single 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. On the back of this phone is a sensor that keeps your data from getting lost.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh