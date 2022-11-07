Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications

The F21 Pro 5G comes fro5G is new.m Oppo.

The F21 Pro 5G comes from Oppo. The New is the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) processor.

The F21 Pro 5G from Oppo is powered by an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz. Users will like the 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the phone.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The GPU in this phone is an Adreno 619.

Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G works fast because it has a SoC and 8GB of RAM. With 128 GB of storage, you can store a lot of information.

Oppo Pro 5G has 3 rare cameras for great photos: the main lens is 64 megapixels and the secondary lenses are 2 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The fingerprint sensor is under the screen and protects the information on your phone.

The F21 Pro 5G has a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery that isn’t removable and can be charged quickly at 33 W.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Schott Xensation glass Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery