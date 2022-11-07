Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Advertisement
  • The F21 Pro 5G comes fro5G is new.m Oppo.
  • The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
  • The fingerprint sensor is under the screen and protects the information on your phone.
Advertisement

The F21 Pro 5G comes fro5G is new.m Oppo. In its F-seroffered Oppo gave a high-eTheNew is the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) processor.

The F21 Pro 5G from Oppo is powered by an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz. Users will like the 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the phone.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The GPU in this phone is an Adreno 619.

Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G works fast because it has a SoC and 8GB of RAM. With 128 GB of storage, you can store a lot of information.

Oppo Pro 5G has 3 rare cameras for great photos: the main lens is 64 megapixels and the secondary lenses are 2 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Also Read

Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo y20 Price in Pakistan and features. Vivo y20 is currently available...

Advertisement

The fingerprint sensor is under the screen and protects the information on your phone. huge battery in the phone.

The F21 Pro 5G has a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery that isn’t removable and can be charged quickly at 33 W.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionSchott Xensation glass
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story