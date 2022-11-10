Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan and specifications
The Oppo F21 Pro is now available on the market. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chip. (6 nm).
The processor in the Oppo F21 Pro is strong and is used in many high-end phones.
Because it has 8 GB of RAM, the phone will run faster.
The CPU and RAM show that this is a high-end phone. The phone has 128 GB of storage built in.
The back of the Oppo F21 Pro has four cameras.
The screen is 6.43 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
