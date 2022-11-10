Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro

  • The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end phone with a big screen and 8 GB of RAM.
  • The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chip.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Oppo F21 Pro is now available on the market. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chip. (6 nm).

The processor in the Oppo F21 Pro is strong and is used in many high-end phones.

Because it has 8 GB of RAM, the phone will run faster.

The CPU and RAM show that this is a high-end phone. The phone has 128 GB of storage built in.

The back of the Oppo F21 Pro has four cameras.

The screen is 6.43 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo A5s is operational since it is equipped with a chipset...

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
