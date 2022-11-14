Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo is making a new smartphone called the Find N2, which can be folded up. Recent rumors say that the company is working on a phone that can be folded in half and has two very large screens.
The 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display could be used on the Oppo Find N2. This foldable screen features an Adreno 730 GPU and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
This GPU and resolution make for a great Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera arrangement is cool. This camera arrangement is unparalleled.
Oppo Find N2’s 32 MP camera takes HD, vivid images. 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM function nicely. No card reader
The Find N2’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset runs apps well. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.84Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging
