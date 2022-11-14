Advertisement
  Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
  • Oppo Find N2 has a 7.1-inches screen.
  • It features an Adreno 730 GPU and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
  • The phone also has a 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera arrangement.
Oppo is making a new smartphone called the Find N2, which can be folded up. Recent rumors say that the company is working on a phone that can be folded in half and has two very large screens.

The 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display could be used on the Oppo Find N2. This foldable screen features an Adreno 730 GPU and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

This GPU and resolution make for a great Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera arrangement is cool. This camera arrangement is unparalleled.

Oppo Find N2’s 32 MP camera takes HD, vivid images. 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM function nicely. No card reader

The Find N2’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset runs apps well. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.

Oppo Find N2 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.84Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size7.1 Inches
Resolution1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsDual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging
