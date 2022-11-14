Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Find N2 has a 7.1-inches screen.

It features an Adreno 730 GPU and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone also has a 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera arrangement.

Oppo is making a new smartphone called the Find N2, which can be folded up. Recent rumors say that the company is working on a phone that can be folded in half and has two very large screens.

The 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display could be used on the Oppo Find N2. This foldable screen features an Adreno 730 GPU and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

This GPU and resolution make for a great Oppo Find N2 interface. The 50 MP+13 MP+16 MP triple camera arrangement is cool. This camera arrangement is unparalleled.

Oppo Find N2’s 32 MP camera takes HD, vivid images. 256/512GB storage and 8/12GB RAM function nicely. No card reader

The Find N2’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset runs apps well. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999.

Oppo Find N2 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.84Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 7.1 Inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 Pixels (~370 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Cover display: AMOLED, 5.49 inches, 988 x 1972 pixels MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.09″, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Dual gyro, , Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) + folded, plastic front + unfolded, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame , Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse charging