Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23 will replace the Vivo V21 5G from this year. MediaTek...
Oppo launch Reno 10x Zoom with fair price in Pakistan. The company’s launch date is the 10th of this month. The Chinese tech titan will launch five handsets.
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom shows the company focused on the camera. Every version has its own unique qualities. Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom has hybrid optical tech.
This technology is no longer a secret since we’ve seen its results. Oppo Reno 10x has a 48-megapixel primary and wide-angle camera. 8 megapixels zoom sensor.
Reno 10x Zoom will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. So, the main sensor will be dual-setup. The next Oppo 10x Zoom may use the Snapdragon 855 chipset.
This is the greatest Android chipset. Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. High-quality processor and RAM provide top performance.
Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen. Battery capacity is 4000 mAh. This battery will keep the 10x Zoom smartphone on for over a day.
It supports 50W fast charging. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung, Huawei, and others are making high-quality smartphones.
The oppo reno 10x zoom price in pakistan is Rs 79,990/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6
|Dimensions
|162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Jet Black, Ocean Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|100% DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, OIS, Laser/PDAF + Periscope 13 MP, f/3.0, (telephoto), 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser/PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4065 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 5V/4A 20W (VOOC Flash Charge)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.