Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will have a 48-megapixel primary and wide-angle camera.

The company’s launch date is the 10th of this month in Pakistan.

The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen.

Advertisement

Oppo launch Reno 10x Zoom with fair price in Pakistan. The company’s launch date is the 10th of this month. The Chinese tech titan will launch five handsets.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom shows the company focused on the camera. Every version has its own unique qualities. Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom has hybrid optical tech.

This technology is no longer a secret since we’ve seen its results. Oppo Reno 10x has a 48-megapixel primary and wide-angle camera. 8 megapixels zoom sensor.

Reno 10x Zoom will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. So, the main sensor will be dual-setup. The next Oppo 10x Zoom may use the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

This is the greatest Android chipset. Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. High-quality processor and RAM provide top performance.

Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen. Battery capacity is 4000 mAh. This battery will keep the 10x Zoom smartphone on for over a day.

Advertisement

It supports 50W fast charging. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung, Huawei, and others are making high-quality smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan

The oppo reno 10x zoom price in pakistan is Rs 79,990/-

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6 Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Jet Black, Ocean Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 100% DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, OIS, Laser/PDAF + Periscope 13 MP, f/3.0, (telephoto), 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser/PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4065 mAh – Fast battery charging 5V/4A 20W (VOOC Flash Charge)

Also Read Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features Vivo V23 will replace the Vivo V21 5G from this year. MediaTek...