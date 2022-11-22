Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will have a 48-megapixel primary and wide-angle camera.
  • The company’s launch date is the 10th of this month in Pakistan.
  • The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen.
Advertisement

Oppo launch Reno 10x Zoom with fair price in Pakistan. The company’s launch date is the 10th of this month. The Chinese tech titan will launch five handsets.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom shows the company focused on the camera. Every version has its own unique qualities. Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom has hybrid optical tech.

This technology is no longer a secret since we’ve seen its results. Oppo Reno 10x has a 48-megapixel primary and wide-angle camera. 8 megapixels zoom sensor.

Reno 10x Zoom will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. So, the main sensor will be dual-setup. The next Oppo 10x Zoom may use the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

This is the greatest Android chipset. Oppo Reno’s 10x Zoom has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. High-quality processor and RAM provide top performance.

Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen. Battery capacity is 4000 mAh. This battery will keep the 10x Zoom smartphone on for over a day.

Advertisement

It supports 50W fast charging. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Samsung, Huawei, and others are making high-quality smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in Pakistan

The oppo reno 10x zoom price in pakistan is Rs 79,990/-

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom  specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6
Dimensions162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJet Black, Ocean Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features100% DCI-P3
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.0″, OIS, Laser/PDAF + Periscope 13 MP, f/3.0, (telephoto), 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser/PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up ), f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4065 mAh
– Fast battery charging 5V/4A 20W (VOOC Flash Charge)

Also Read

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V23 will replace the Vivo V21 5G from this year. MediaTek...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story