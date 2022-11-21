Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo Reno 4 is currently available in the market, it is the top model in the Oppo Reno line. It has 128/256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. The battery of the device has a 4000 mAh capacity.
The Snapdragon 765G makes the Oppo Reno 4 a blazingly quick smartphone. The chipset is built for gaming, therefore games won’t be a problem.
All forms of multitasking can be supported because there is adequate RAM available. The Oppo Reno 4 is a fantastic gadget if you multitask regularly.
Despite not being the best, the 48 MP primary camera delivers excellent performance. The cameras produce pleasing portraits and work well in dim lighting.
The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
