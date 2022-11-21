Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Oppo Reno 4 is currently available in the market, it is the top model in the Oppo Reno line. It has 128/256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. The battery of the device has a 4000 mAh capacity.

The Snapdragon 765G makes the Oppo Reno 4 a blazingly quick smartphone. The chipset is built for gaming, therefore games won’t be a problem.

All forms of multitasking can be supported because there is adequate RAM available. The Oppo Reno 4 is a fantastic gadget if you multitask regularly.

Despite not being the best, the 48 MP primary camera delivers excellent performance. The cameras produce pleasing portraits and work well in dim lighting.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.9 x 7. 7 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

