Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The flagship device of the Oppo Reno line is the Oppo Reno 4. It contains 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The device’s battery has a 4000 mAh capacity.

The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G. Games won’t be an issue because the chipset is designed for gaming.

Advertisement

There is enough RAM available to support all types of multitasking. A nice device if you multitask frequently is the Oppo Reno 4.

The 48 MP main camera performs brilliantly despite not being the finest. The cameras capture attractive portraits and function well in low light.

Even though the 4000 mAh battery isn’t the best we’ve seen, it’s more than enough to last all day without requiring a recharge.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Also Read Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications The F21 Pro 5G comes fro5G is new.m Oppo. The Oppo F21...