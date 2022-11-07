Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & specifications
The flagship device of the Oppo Reno line is the Oppo Reno 4. It contains 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The device’s battery has a 4000 mAh capacity.
The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G. Games won’t be an issue because the chipset is designed for gaming.
There is enough RAM available to support all types of multitasking. A nice device if you multitask frequently is the Oppo Reno 4.
The 48 MP main camera performs brilliantly despite not being the finest. The cameras capture attractive portraits and function well in low light.
Even though the 4000 mAh battery isn’t the best we’ve seen, it’s more than enough to last all day without requiring a recharge.
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
