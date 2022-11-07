Advertisement
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and Features

  • Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The flagship device of the Oppo Reno line is the Oppo Reno 4. It contains 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The device’s battery has a 4000 mAh capacity.

The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G. Games won’t be an issue because the chipset is designed for gaming.

There is enough RAM available to support all types of multitasking. A nice device if you multitask frequently is the Oppo Reno 4.

The 48 MP main camera performs brilliantly despite not being the finest. The cameras capture attractive portraits and function well in low light.

Even though the 4000 mAh battery isn’t the best we’ve seen, it’s more than enough to last all day without requiring a recharge.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frameActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Advertisement
Advertisement
