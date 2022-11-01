Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Specs
Oppo is introduces the Reno 4 pro with fair price in Pakistan. The consistent release of new episodes suggests that the firm is committed to the show. As a result, the series has a global fan base.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro features cutting-edge hardware. You can rest assured that your phone’s front and back are shielded by the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro chipset is a 7 nm chipset that will allow 5G connection and is powered by Qualcomm’s SDM7125 Snapdragon 720G.
The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in two different models, one with 128 GB of internal storage and the other with 256 GB of internal storage. Both the 8GB and 12GB models feature large RAM capacities.
Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro doesn’t allow you to expand its storage with a microSD card, so you’re stuck with whatever comes preinstalled. The primary sensor of the Oppo 4 Pro will be 48 megapixels; the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels; and the pair of two lenses will be 2 megapixels, all for shooting excellent photographs with this device.
The next Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, making it capable of capturing high-quality photographs and providing crystal-clear video conversations.
The Reno 4 Pro has a massive battery that will keep it going for a long time between charges. Powering the device will be a nonremovable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities.
The fingerprint sensor, like those found on Samsung devices, will be embedded beneath the screen of the 4 Pro to offer the user with an extra layer of security for their data.
The oppo reno 4 pro price in Pakistan Rs. 84999/–
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|161 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Night, Silky White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits typ. value (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, GNSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker PhoneMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 36 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
