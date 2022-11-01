Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in two different models.
  • Both the 8GB and 12GB models feature large RAM capacities.
  • The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s SDM7125 Snapdragon 720G.
Oppo is introduces the Reno 4 pro with fair price in Pakistan. The consistent release of new episodes suggests that the firm is committed to the show. As a result, the series has a global fan base.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro features cutting-edge hardware. You can rest assured that your phone’s front and back are shielded by the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro chipset is a 7 nm chipset that will allow 5G connection and is powered by Qualcomm’s SDM7125 Snapdragon 720G.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in two different models, one with 128 GB of internal storage and the other with 256 GB of internal storage. Both the 8GB and 12GB models feature large RAM capacities.

Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro doesn’t allow you to expand its storage with a microSD card, so you’re stuck with whatever comes preinstalled. The primary sensor of the Oppo 4 Pro will be 48 megapixels; the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels; and the pair of two lenses will be 2 megapixels, all for shooting excellent photographs with this device.

The next Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, making it capable of capturing high-quality photographs and providing crystal-clear video conversations.

The Reno 4 Pro has a massive battery that will keep it going for a long time between charges. Powering the device will be a nonremovable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities.

The fingerprint sensor, like those found on Samsung devices, will be embedded beneath the screen of the 4 Pro to offer the user with an extra layer of security for their data.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan

The oppo reno 4 pro price in Pakistan Rs. 84999/

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm
Weight161 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Night, Silky White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon SDM720G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits typ. value (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, GNSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker PhoneMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 36 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Specs
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been announced for February 4,...

