Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in two different models.

Both the 8GB and 12GB models feature large RAM capacities.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm's SDM7125 Snapdragon 720G.

Oppo is introduces the Reno 4 pro with fair price in Pakistan. The consistent release of new episodes suggests that the firm is committed to the show. As a result, the series has a global fan base.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro features cutting-edge hardware. You can rest assured that your phone’s front and back are shielded by the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro chipset is a 7 nm chipset that will allow 5G connection and is powered by Qualcomm’s SDM7125 Snapdragon 720G.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come in two different models, one with 128 GB of internal storage and the other with 256 GB of internal storage. Both the 8GB and 12GB models feature large RAM capacities.

Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro doesn’t allow you to expand its storage with a microSD card, so you’re stuck with whatever comes preinstalled. The primary sensor of the Oppo 4 Pro will be 48 megapixels; the telephoto lens will be 8 megapixels; and the pair of two lenses will be 2 megapixels, all for shooting excellent photographs with this device.

The next Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, making it capable of capturing high-quality photographs and providing crystal-clear video conversations.

The Reno 4 Pro has a massive battery that will keep it going for a long time between charges. Powering the device will be a nonremovable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities.

The fingerprint sensor, like those found on Samsung devices, will be embedded beneath the screen of the 4 Pro to offer the user with an extra layer of security for their data.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in Pakistan

The oppo reno 4 pro price in Pakistan Rs. 84999/–

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm Weight 161 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Night, Silky White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits typ. value (advertised) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, GNSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker PhoneMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 60% in 15 min , 100% in 36 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

