Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 5

  • The Oppo Reno 5 is now available on the market.
  • The phone also has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage space.
  • The phone is powered by a 4310 mAh battery.
The Oppo Reno 5 is now available for purchase. The Snapdragon 720G, which is the newest chipset for smartphones, will power the device.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 8 gigabytes of RAM. Together, the RAM and chipset will give the user the best possible performance.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 128 gigabytes of storage space, so you can store a lot of information on it for later use.

The phone has a Li-Po 4310 mAh battery that can’t be taken out and a fingerprint scanner that is built into the screen, just like Samsung phones.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFantasy Silver, Starry Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
