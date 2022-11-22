Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 is now available on the market.

The phone also has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage space.

The phone is powered by a 4310 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 5 is now available for purchase. The Snapdragon 720G, which is the newest chipset for smartphones, will power the device.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 8 gigabytes of RAM. Together, the RAM and chipset will give the user the best possible performance.

The Oppo Reno 5 has 128 gigabytes of storage space, so you can store a lot of information on it for later use.

The phone has a Li-Po 4310 mAh battery that can’t be taken out and a fingerprint scanner that is built into the screen, just like Samsung phones.

Also Read Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features The Oppo F19 has a 6.43 inches screen. It runs an Android...

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Fantasy Silver, Starry Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro -EIS, HDR) Front 44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC