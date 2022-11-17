Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 6 is available in the Pakistani market.

The phone has a 6.4-inches screen.

It is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 is available in the Pakistani market. Oppo is a well-known company that makes smartphones and has sold a lot of them in the past.

In Pakistan, many people buy and use Oppo smartphones as their main phones, and the Oppo Reno 6 is one of them.

The Reno 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, which is based on an 8nm chipset.

It can handle high-end performance in a number of areas, such as gaming and multimedia.

The Reno 6 has a big 6.4-inch screen with 750 nits of peak brightness and a Full HD 90Hz display.

It has an AMOLED and OLED display, which may give customers a very good experience when they use it.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & features The phone from Oppo will have an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor on...

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs 64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

Advertisement