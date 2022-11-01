Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo is releasing its brand-new Reno 7 smartphone to the public. The upcoming smartphone, which will be dubbed Oppo Reno 7, will be in the mid-range price category.

One of the newest chipsets on the market, the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G, will power the smartphone. The phone’s flagship chipset is also able to accurately and easily handle all the high-end specifications.

To offer this chipset additional strength, the new phone Oppo’s Reno 7 includes a 2.4 GHz Octa-core processor. The upcoming smartphone boasts a huge 6.43-inch screen that people will find enjoyable to use.

The Oppo Reno 7 will feature a full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This gadget also features the most recent GPU on the market, the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo 7 smartphone, which the firm will soon release, will have an 8GB RAM SoC. The phone’s processing speed will be extremely quick because to its CPU and RAM. The next Oppo Reno’s 7 has 256 gigabytes of internal storage. This level of storage will allow you to store a significant amount of data for later use.

The main sensor on this phone has a resolution of 64 megapixels, followed by an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/-

Oppo Reno 7 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, Startrails Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

