Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo is releasing its brand-new Reno 7 smartphone to the public. The upcoming smartphone, which will be dubbed Oppo Reno 7, will be in the mid-range price category.

One of the newest chipsets on the market, the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G, will power the smartphone. The phone’s flagship chipset is also able to accurately and easily handle all the high-end specifications.

To offer this chipset additional strength, the new phone Oppo’s Reno 7 includes a 2.4 GHz Octa-core processor. The upcoming smartphone boasts a huge 6.43-inch screen that people will find enjoyable to use.

The Oppo Reno 7 will feature a full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This gadget also features the most recent GPU on the market, the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The Oppo 7 smartphone, which the firm will soon release, will have an 8GB RAM SoC. The phone’s processing speed will be extremely quick because to its CPU and RAM. The next Oppo Reno’s 7 has 256 gigabytes of internal storage. This level of storage will allow you to store a significant amount of data for later use.

The main sensor on this phone has a resolution of 64 megapixels, followed by an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/-

Oppo Reno 7 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12
Dimensions160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, Startrails Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

