Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo a33 Price in Pakistan and features. OPPO will introduce the A33...
Oppo is releasing its brand-new Reno 7 smartphone to the public. The upcoming smartphone, which will be dubbed Oppo Reno 7, will be in the mid-range price category.
One of the newest chipsets on the market, the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G, will power the smartphone. The phone’s flagship chipset is also able to accurately and easily handle all the high-end specifications.
To offer this chipset additional strength, the new phone Oppo’s Reno 7 includes a 2.4 GHz Octa-core processor. The upcoming smartphone boasts a huge 6.43-inch screen that people will find enjoyable to use.
The Oppo Reno 7 will feature a full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This gadget also features the most recent GPU on the market, the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
The Oppo 7 smartphone, which the firm will soon release, will have an 8GB RAM SoC. The phone’s processing speed will be extremely quick because to its CPU and RAM. The next Oppo Reno’s 7 has 256 gigabytes of internal storage. This level of storage will allow you to store a significant amount of data for later use.
The main sensor on this phone has a resolution of 64 megapixels, followed by an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel sensor.
Oppo Reno 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, Startrails Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
