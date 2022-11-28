Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
OPPO plans to debut a new Reno 9 phone with fair price in Pakistan. The base and pro versions of this series are possible. OPPO Reno 9 is the base model of this series.
According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone has much to show. Smartphones will be accessible in the next months and presented in China next month.
The OPPO Reno 9 has several features and more. The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing and works well because it supports HD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels).
It has Panda Glass. The OPPO Reno 9 has a 64 MP main camera. In low light, Reno 9’s 32 MP selfie camera takes brighter selfies and high-resolution videos.
The company is improving its photos. According to recent reports, the Reno OPPO 9 may use the Snapdragon 778G chipset. If the firm adds this chipset, it’ll be a huge upgrade.
4500 mAh battery powers OPPO Reno 9 all day. Oppo plans to exceed its rivals and grab the market with the OPPO Reno’s 9 because it has all the necessary attributes and features. OPPO’s Reno 9 smartphone could rival Samsung’s.
The Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 103,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired
