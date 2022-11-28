Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features

OPPO plans to debut a new Reno 9 phone with fair price in Pakistan.

OPPO plans to debut a new Reno 9 phone with fair price in Pakistan. The base and pro versions of this series are possible. OPPO Reno 9 is the base model of this series.

According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone has much to show. Smartphones will be accessible in the next months and presented in China next month.

The OPPO Reno 9 has several features and more. The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing and works well because it supports HD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels).

It has Panda Glass. The OPPO Reno 9 has a 64 MP main camera. In low light, Reno 9’s 32 MP selfie camera takes brighter selfies and high-resolution videos.

The company is improving its photos. According to recent reports, the Reno OPPO 9 may use the Snapdragon 778G chipset. If the firm adds this chipset, it’ll be a huge upgrade.

4500 mAh battery powers OPPO Reno 9 all day. Oppo plans to exceed its rivals and grab the market with the OPPO Reno’s 9 because it has all the necessary attributes and features. OPPO’s Reno 9 smartphone could rival Samsung’s.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 103,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm Weight 174 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Pink gradient, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB) Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min , 1-100% in 44 min ( advertised ), Reverse wired

