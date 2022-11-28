Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features
  • OPPO plans to debut a new Reno 9 phone with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The OPPO Reno 9 has a 64 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie camera.
  • Reports suggest that the phone may use the Snapdragon 778G chip for added processing power.
OPPO plans to debut a new Reno 9 phone with fair price in Pakistan. The base and pro versions of this series are possible. OPPO Reno 9 is the base model of this series.

According to leaks, the forthcoming smartphone has much to show. Smartphones will be accessible in the next months and presented in China next month.

The OPPO Reno 9 has several features and more. The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is appealing and works well because it supports HD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels).

It has Panda Glass. The OPPO Reno 9 has a 64 MP main camera. In low light, Reno 9’s 32 MP selfie camera takes brighter selfies and high-resolution videos.

The company is improving its photos. According to recent reports, the Reno OPPO 9 may use the Snapdragon 778G chipset. If the firm adds this chipset, it’ll be a huge upgrade.

4500 mAh battery powers OPPO Reno 9 all day. Oppo plans to exceed its rivals and grab the market with the OPPO Reno’s 9 because it has all the necessary attributes and features. OPPO’s Reno 9 smartphone could rival Samsung’s.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 103,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired

Also Read

Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. It...

 

