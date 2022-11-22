Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 may be available in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.

The Oppo Reno 9 will come in different shades of blue and black

Oppo Reno 9 will have a triple 50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera.

Advertisement

There are rumors that the next Oppo smartphone, the Oppo Reno 9, will be released in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.

The Oppo Reno 9 will come in different shades of blue and black. The phone’s internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Oppo Reno 9 mobile performance will all be great.

Also Read Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications Vivo will release the X80 Lite, a competitive phone. When it's released,...

The Oppo Reno 9 will have a triple 50MP camera on the back and a 32MP camera on the front.

Oppo Reno 9 will have a screen with a size of 6.43 inches and a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also have a MediaTek chipset and a GPU.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan ₨ 77,999.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.85 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 8100 GPU Arm Mali G610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging