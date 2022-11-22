Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 9

  • The Oppo Reno 9 may be available in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.
  • The Oppo Reno 9 will come in different shades of blue and black
  • Oppo Reno 9 will have a triple 50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera.
There are rumors that the next Oppo smartphone, the Oppo Reno 9, will be released in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.

The Oppo Reno 9 will come in different shades of blue and black. The phone’s internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery life, and Oppo Reno 9 mobile performance will all be great.

The Oppo Reno 9 will have a triple 50MP camera on the back and a 32MP camera on the front.

Oppo Reno 9 will have a screen with a size of 6.43 inches and a resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also have a MediaTek chipset and a GPU.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan ₨ 77,999.

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 8100
GPUArm Mali G610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
