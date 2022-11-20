Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
  • The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus will be available soon.
  • It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus will be available soon. Today, we’ll look at the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, which has a lot of different features and qualities.

Before we looked at the features, we found out that the future flagship might have a processor that is a few years old. Why OPPO chose the Dimensity 8100 for the Reno 9 Pro is not clear.

This flagship phone could have a 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP f/2.4 (macro) quad camera with a stronger LED flash.

The Oppo 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covers the HD+ display. Oppo Reno 9 has 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage.

There are no extra memory slots. The battery on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will be 4,500 mAh. In the next few days, you’ll be able to buy the Oppo Reno 9 Pro.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 8000
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
