Poco X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Poco X3 is now available in the market, it is the mid-range model of Xiaomi. The Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G and a 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor power the smartphone.
The phone runs blazingly fast because to this chipset and processor.
The most recent device features a 6.67-inch Full HD IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device boasts an Adreno 618 GPU with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen.
The phone’s large 6000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery allows for all-day gaming and movie watching.
The phone can be fully charged in a few minutes thanks to the 33W rapid charging capacity.
POCO X3 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
