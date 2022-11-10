Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inches screen. The phone's processor has an...
The RMX3630 model was simultaneously discovered in the databases of numerous regulators. The phone is even given the name “Realme 10.”
This device will support 4G. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen offers a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
The phone includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 10 has three cameras on its back. The back camera contains a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for beautiful pictures and videos.
The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.
Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)
