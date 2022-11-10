Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
  • Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and features.

The RMX3630 model was simultaneously discovered in the databases of numerous regulators. The phone is even given the name “Realme 10.”

This device will support 4G. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen offers a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

The phone includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 10 has three cameras on its back. The back camera contains a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for beautiful pictures and videos.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 4G Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWhite, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inches screen. The phone's processor has an...

Advertisement

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story