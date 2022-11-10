Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan and features.

The RMX3630 model was simultaneously discovered in the databases of numerous regulators. The phone is even given the name “Realme 10.”

This device will support 4G. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen offers a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 10 has three cameras on its back. The back camera contains a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for beautiful pictures and videos.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan

Realme 10 4G Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 4G Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2. 2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)

