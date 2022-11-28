Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

The Realme 10 Pro has a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner and a gigantic 6.6-inch display.

Snapdragon 695 and Octa-Core CPU provide ample processing power for apps.

33W rapid charging, which can replenish the battery in a matter of minutes.

The new Realme 10 Pro has been launched in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan. The corporation is reportedly developing a new series to compete with similar products on the market.

The Realme 10 Pro’s many impressive features, such as its large display, potent processor, triple cameras, and high-end chassis design, generate considerable interest.

The screen size of the Realme 10 Pro is a gigantic 6.6 inches, and it is an IPS capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

The Realme 10 Pro’s Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU provide ample processing capability for a wide variety of apps.

The Realme 10 Pro has a 108 MP + 2 MP dual camera system on the back. The primary sensor’s 108 megapixel resolution suggests that this phone will provide us with an unparalleled photographic experience.

The lone camera on the front of the 10 Pro is a single 16-megapixel punch hole. With its larger 5000 mAh battery cell, this phone may be used continuously for a full day without needing to be recharged.

More so, it allows for 33W rapid charging, which can replenish the battery in a matter of minutes. The Realme 10 Pro is now out and prepared to invade the market and take over from competing companies.

There has been no official confirmation of a release date, but 2023 is a strong possibility. When Realme unveils their new 10 Pro, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have new competition.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Starlight Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

