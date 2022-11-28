Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • The Realme 10 Pro has a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner and a gigantic 6.6-inch display.
  • Snapdragon 695 and Octa-Core CPU provide ample processing power for apps.
  • 33W rapid charging, which can replenish the battery in a matter of minutes.
Advertisement

The new Realme 10 Pro has been launched in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan. The corporation is reportedly developing a new series to compete with similar products on the market.

The Realme 10 Pro’s many impressive features, such as its large display, potent processor, triple cameras, and high-end chassis design, generate considerable interest.

The screen size of the Realme 10 Pro is a gigantic 6.6 inches, and it is an IPS capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

The Realme 10 Pro’s Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU provide ample processing capability for a wide variety of apps.

The Realme 10 Pro has a 108 MP + 2 MP dual camera system on the back. The primary sensor’s 108 megapixel resolution suggests that this phone will provide us with an unparalleled photographic experience.

The lone camera on the front of the 10 Pro is a single 16-megapixel punch hole. With its larger 5000 mAh battery cell, this phone may be used continuously for a full day without needing to be recharged.

Advertisement

More so, it allows for 33W rapid charging, which can replenish the battery in a matter of minutes. The Realme 10 Pro is now out and prepared to invade the market and take over from competing companies.

There has been no official confirmation of a release date, but 2023 is a strong possibility. When Realme unveils their new 10 Pro, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have new competition.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 4.0
Dimensions163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Starlight
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.72 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and features. The Realme C35 smartphone is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story