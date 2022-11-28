Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
The new Realme 10 Pro has been launched in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan. The corporation is reportedly developing a new series to compete with similar products on the market.
The Realme 10 Pro’s many impressive features, such as its large display, potent processor, triple cameras, and high-end chassis design, generate considerable interest.
The screen size of the Realme 10 Pro is a gigantic 6.6 inches, and it is an IPS capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.
The Realme 10 Pro’s Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU provide ample processing capability for a wide variety of apps.
The Realme 10 Pro has a 108 MP + 2 MP dual camera system on the back. The primary sensor’s 108 megapixel resolution suggests that this phone will provide us with an unparalleled photographic experience.
The lone camera on the front of the 10 Pro is a single 16-megapixel punch hole. With its larger 5000 mAh battery cell, this phone may be used continuously for a full day without needing to be recharged.
More so, it allows for 33W rapid charging, which can replenish the battery in a matter of minutes. The Realme 10 Pro is now out and prepared to invade the market and take over from competing companies.
There has been no official confirmation of a release date, but 2023 is a strong possibility. When Realme unveils their new 10 Pro, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have new competition.
The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Starlight
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
