Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme 10 Pro

  • The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.6-inches screen.
  • A Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme 10 Pro phone will be available soon. Recent leaks say that the company is working on a new series to compete with its rivals in both the local and international markets.

The Realme 10 Pro has a big screen, a powerful processor, three cameras, a high-quality body design, and a lot more to talk about.

The Realme 10 Pro has a large 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2412 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

The Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU in the Realme 10 Pro allow it to do more than one thing at once. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
