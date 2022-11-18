Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & full specifications
The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen. The phone is powered by...
The Realme 10 Pro phone will be available soon. Recent leaks say that the company is working on a new series to compete with its rivals in both the local and international markets.
The Realme 10 Pro has a big screen, a powerful processor, three cameras, a high-quality body design, and a lot more to talk about.
The Realme 10 Pro has a large 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2412 pixels and a punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.
The Snapdragon 695 processor and Octa-Core CPU in the Realme 10 Pro allow it to do more than one thing at once. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
