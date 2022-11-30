Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and special features
The 10 Ultra, a new phone being produced by Realme, should go on sale in the near future. The Realme 10 series has been discussed for days, but a recent leak indicates that it will include a premium phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU of the Realme 10 Ultra provide it the greatest performance.
The Realme 10 will include a 200 MP and Ultra primary camera. The phone’s large sensor suggests that taking photos on it will be fantastic.
The Realme 10 Ultra’s 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can dim at 2160 Hz PMW and display 10 bits of colour.
The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
