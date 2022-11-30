Advertisement
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs

  • Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

The 10 Ultra, a new phone being produced by Realme, should go on sale in the near future. The Realme 10 series has been discussed for days, but a recent leak indicates that it will include a premium phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU of the Realme 10 Ultra provide it the greatest performance.

The Realme 10 will include a 200 MP and Ultra primary camera. The phone’s large sensor suggests that taking photos on it will be fantastic.

The Realme 10 Ultra’s 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can dim at 2160 Hz PMW and display 10 bits of colour.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMain200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

