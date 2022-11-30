Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

The 10 Ultra, a new phone being produced by Realme, should go on sale in the near future. The Realme 10 series has been discussed for days, but a recent leak indicates that it will include a premium phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU of the Realme 10 Ultra provide it the greatest performance.

Advertisement

The Realme 10 will include a 200 MP and Ultra primary camera. The phone’s large sensor suggests that taking photos on it will be fantastic.

The Realme 10 Ultra’s 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It can dim at 2160 Hz PMW and display 10 bits of colour.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery powers it.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main 200 MP main Camera: LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read Realme C35 price in Pakistan and special features The Realme C35 smartphone is currently available in the market, a new...