  • Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & special features
  • The Realme 10 Ultra will have a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400).
  • The phone will also have a 200 MP main camera.
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is coupled with an Octa-Core CPU to give unrivalled performance.
Realme is working on the 10 Ultra to introduce in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan, which will be released soon. We’ve been hearing rumours about the Realme 10 series, but a fresh leak says this series will have a high-end variation named the Realme 10 Ultra.

The phone has a 200 MP high-resolution primary camera sensor, a strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and a large curved display with 2160 Hz PMW dimming. Look: In the Realme 10 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is coupled with an Octa-Core CPU to give unrivalled performance and efficiency. In addition to the Realme 10’s Ultra, the phone will also have a 200 MP main camera.

In light of this large sensor, it seems the smartphone will give a fantastic photo experience. The Realme 10 Ultra has a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400).

10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming are included. The new 10 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery to last all day. It’s fast-charging.

The business hasn’t disclosed the phone’s launch date. When Realme’s 10 Ultra is released locally and globally, Samsung will face competition.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

