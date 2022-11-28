Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & special features

The Realme 10 Ultra will have a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400).

Realme is working on the 10 Ultra to introduce in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan, which will be released soon. We’ve been hearing rumours about the Realme 10 series, but a fresh leak says this series will have a high-end variation named the Realme 10 Ultra.

The phone has a 200 MP high-resolution primary camera sensor, a strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and a large curved display with 2160 Hz PMW dimming. Look: In the Realme 10 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is coupled with an Octa-Core CPU to give unrivalled performance and efficiency. In addition to the Realme 10’s Ultra, the phone will also have a 200 MP main camera.

In light of this large sensor, it seems the smartphone will give a fantastic photo experience. The Realme 10 Ultra has a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400).

10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming are included. The new 10 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery to last all day. It’s fast-charging.

The business hasn’t disclosed the phone’s launch date. When Realme’s 10 Ultra is released locally and globally, Samsung will face competition.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 200 MP main Camera: LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

