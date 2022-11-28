Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inches screen. The phone's processor has an...
Realme is working on the 10 Ultra to introduce in Pakistan with fair price in Pakistan, which will be released soon. We’ve been hearing rumours about the Realme 10 series, but a fresh leak says this series will have a high-end variation named the Realme 10 Ultra.
The phone has a 200 MP high-resolution primary camera sensor, a strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and a large curved display with 2160 Hz PMW dimming. Look: In the Realme 10 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is coupled with an Octa-Core CPU to give unrivalled performance and efficiency. In addition to the Realme 10’s Ultra, the phone will also have a 200 MP main camera.
In light of this large sensor, it seems the smartphone will give a fantastic photo experience. The Realme 10 Ultra has a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400).
10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming are included. The new 10 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery to last all day. It’s fast-charging.
The business hasn’t disclosed the phone’s launch date. When Realme’s 10 Ultra is released locally and globally, Samsung will face competition.
The Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.