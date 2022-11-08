Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and special features
Realme is making a new 10 Ultra phone, which should come out in the next few months. The Realme 10 series has been rumored for days, but a recent leak reveals that it will have a high-end model named the Realme 10 Ultra.
Realme 10 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU deliver unmatched performance.
The Realme 10 will have a 200 MP main camera and an Ultra. The smartphone’s large sensor suggests a great photo experience.
The Realme 10 Ultra’s Full HD+ 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has 10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
