Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme is making a new 10 Ultra phone, which should come out in the next few months. The Realme 10 series has been rumored for days, but a recent leak reveals that it will have a high-end model named the Realme 10 Ultra.

Realme 10 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU deliver unmatched performance.

The Realme 10 will have a 200 MP main camera and an Ultra. The smartphone’s large sensor suggests a great photo experience.

The Realme 10 Ultra’s Full HD+ 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has 10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 200 MP main Camera: LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging