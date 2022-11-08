Advertisement
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme 10 Ultra

  • The Realme 10 will have a 200 MP main camera and an Ultra.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.7 inches screen.
Realme is making a new 10 Ultra phone, which should come out in the next few months. The Realme 10 series has been rumored for days, but a recent leak reveals that it will have a high-end model named the Realme 10 Ultra.

Realme 10 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Octa-Core CPU deliver unmatched performance.

The Realme 10 will have a 200 MP main camera and an Ultra. The smartphone’s large sensor suggests a great photo experience.

The Realme 10 Ultra’s Full HD+ 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen has 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has 10-bit colours and 2160 Hz PMW dimming.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
