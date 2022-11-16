Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme is making a new phone called the 10 Ultra, which should be available in the next few months. People have been talking about the Realme 10 series for days, but a recent leak shows that it will have a high-end phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.
The Realme 10 Ultra has the best performance because it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.
The main camera on the Realme 10 will have 200 MP and an Ultra. The big sensor on the phone suggests that taking photos with it will be great.
The 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen on the Realme 10 Ultra has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is Full HD+. It can show 10 bits of color and dim at 2160 Hz PMW.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
