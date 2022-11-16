Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 Ultra

Advertisement
  • Realme is making a new phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.
  • The phone has a 6.7-inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
    • Advertisement

Realme is making a new phone called the 10 Ultra, which should be available in the next few months. People have been talking about the Realme 10 series for days, but a recent leak shows that it will have a high-end phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.

The Realme 10 Ultra has the best performance because it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.

The main camera on the Realme 10 will have 200 MP and an Ultra. The big sensor on the phone suggests that taking photos with it will be great.

The 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen on the Realme 10 Ultra has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is Full HD+. It can show 10 bits of color and dim at 2160 Hz PMW.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

Also Read

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme released Narzo 30 with fair price in Pakistan. The company focuses...

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Realme 10 Ultra specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features10-bit colors, 2160Hz PMW dimming
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMain200 MP main Camera: LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story