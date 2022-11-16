Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Realme is making a new phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.

The phone has a 6.7-inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme is making a new phone called the 10 Ultra, which should be available in the next few months. People have been talking about the Realme 10 series for days, but a recent leak shows that it will have a high-end phone called the Realme 10 Ultra.

The Realme 10 Ultra has the best performance because it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU.

The main camera on the Realme 10 will have 200 MP and an Ultra. The big sensor on the phone suggests that taking photos with it will be great.

The 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen on the Realme 10 Ultra has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is Full HD+. It can show 10 bits of color and dim at 2160 Hz PMW.

