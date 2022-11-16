Advertisement
Realme 5 price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Realme 5 price in Pakistan and features.

Realme 5 was recently launched in Pakistan, this smartphone features 3/4GB of RAM memory and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The phone runs the Android 9 (Pie) operating system and has a Snapdragon 665 CPU. The handheld device sports a quad camera setup on the back and a 13MP front camera.

This smartphone supports 10W rapid charging and has a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be offered in Purple and Crystal Blue hues.

Realme 5 price in Pakistan

Realme 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Realme 5 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Blue, Crystal Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front13 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 10W

