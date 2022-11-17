Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme released 9 Pro Plus in Pakistan with reasonable price.The 9-series will come out in 2019 from the Chinese company.Realme.On the IMEI database, the next smartphone has been found. This phone will be a flagship and will be called the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Realme’s 9 Pro Plus has a powerful chipset and 8 gigabytes of RAM to help it work. The phone has 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store a lot of data for later use. The Realme Pro Plus also has three cameras, with a 50-megapixel sensor as the main one.

There is also a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Realme’s 9 Pro Plus has a powerful chipset and 8 gigabytes of RAM to help it work.

The 9 Pro Plus will have a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that can’t be taken out. It will also be able to charge quickly.

Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro Plus Price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme 9 pro Plus specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits), Heart rate monitor feature Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 60W, 100% in 44 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0