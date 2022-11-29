Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Realme C11 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Realme C11 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C11 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The C11 from Realme has MediaTek’s most recent Helio G35 CPU, which is a brand-new processor with good performance.

Realme C11 functionalities are supported by the RAM in the SoC. Full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixels are displayed on the 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The Realme Sharp C11’s 32GB internal storage is increased by the shared SIM card. Three cameras may be found on the Realme C11’s rear. The C11 includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera on its 13+2-megapixel main sensor.

The phone has a huge 5000 mAh battery.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme C11 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 32 hrs
Musicplayup to 21.6 hrs
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & full specifications
Realme 9i Price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Realme 9i seeks to provide a premium experience at a competitive...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story