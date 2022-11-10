Realme C11 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and features. Realme C21 is currently available...
The C11 from Realme features MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 CPU, it’s processor is brand-new and it performs well.
The RAM in the SoC supports Realme C11 features. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a Full HD+ 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.
The shared SIM card expands the Realme Sharp C11’s 32GB internal capacity. On the back of the Realme C11, there are three cameras. The 13+2 megapixel primary sensor of the C11 has a 5 megapixel selfie camera.
A sizable (5000 mAh) battery powers the phone. This amount of battery life is typical of C11 flagships. long-lasting smartphone battery.
Realme C11 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Pepper Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 32 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 21.6 hrs
|– Battery charging 10W
