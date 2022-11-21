Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme C11 has been released with MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 processor.

The Realme C11 has been released with MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 processor. The chipset in the Realme C11 is new. The processor in the Realme C11 works well.

The RAM in the SoC works with the Realme C11’s features. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which is full HD+. It is 6.5 inches wide.

The 32GB of space on the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The back of the Realme C11 will have three cameras. The C11’s 13+2-megapixel main sensor includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a big battery (5000 mAh). This is the size of the battery in most C11 flagships. smartphone battery that lasts a long time.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specs

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mint Green, Pepper Grey FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Talktime up to 32 hrs Musicplay up to 21.6 hrs – Battery charging 10W