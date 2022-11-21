Advertisement
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Realme C11

  • The Realme C11 has been released with MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 processor.
  • The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.
  • The back of the phone will have three cameras.
The Realme C11 has been released with MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 processor. The chipset in the Realme C11 is new. The processor in the Realme C11 works well.

The RAM in the SoC works with the Realme C11’s features. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which is full HD+. It is 6.5 inches wide.

The 32GB of space on the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The back of the Realme C11 will have three cameras. The C11’s 13+2-megapixel main sensor includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a big battery (5000 mAh). This is the size of the battery in most C11 flagships. smartphone battery that lasts a long time.

Realme C11 price in Pakistan

Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Realme C11 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 32 hrs
Musicplayup to 21.6 hrs
– Battery charging 10W
