Realme C11 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specs
The Realme C11 has been released with MediaTek’s newest Helio G35 processor. The chipset in the Realme C11 is new. The processor in the Realme C11 works well.
The RAM in the SoC works with the Realme C11’s features. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which is full HD+. It is 6.5 inches wide.
The 32GB of space on the Realme Sharp C11 is increased by the shared SIM card. The back of the Realme C11 will have three cameras. The C11’s 13+2-megapixel main sensor includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone is powered by a big battery (5000 mAh). This is the size of the battery in most C11 flagships. smartphone battery that lasts a long time.
Realme C11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mint Green, Pepper Grey
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/5″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspotb/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 32 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 21.6 hrs
|– Battery charging 10W
