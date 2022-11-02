Realme C20A Price in Pakistan & special features

The estimated price of a Realme C20A in Pakistan is PKR 17,999.

Realme released C20A with fair price in Pakistan. The newcomer’s MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset and 2.3GHz Octa-core processor make it ideal for running multiple applications at once.

The phone’s IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches in diagonal and has a pixel count of 720 by 1600 at a pixel density of 270 ppi. The smartphone’s screen occupies 78.2% of the frontal area, and the device as a whole has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The PowerVR GE8320 graphics processing unit ensures a fluid and excellent visual experience.

The estimated cost of a Realme C20A in Pakistan is PKR 17,999. The only memory option for this phone is 32GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage paired with 2GB of RAM. A microSD card slot allows for additional storage space to be added.

The 8-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with AutoFocus is housed separately on the back, just like its sibling device. Close by the camera is where you’ll find the LED flash. A 5 megapixel HDR camera sits in the front. A full 1080p video at 30 frames per second can be captured with either camera system.

The phone’s 5000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery ensures continuous use, even during intensive games. This device also has the ability to be charged in the opposite direction.

Compared to other popular Chinese mobile phone manufacturers, Realme typically offers the best value. The fact that it is equipped with only the finest features has led to its rapid ascent to stardom.

Realme C20A Price in Pakistan

The Realme C20A Price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Realme C20A specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA, LTE

BODY Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.50 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others Splash-resistant design DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ) Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~80.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 10, Realme UI Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB/2GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 CAMERA Primary 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm Others
HDR

[email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Reverse charging Colors Iron Grey, Lake Blue