Realme C20A Price in Pakistan & special features

  • The estimated price of a Realme C20A in Pakistan is PKR 17,999.
  • MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 processor and 2.3GHz Octa-core make it ideal for running multiple applications at once.
  • The only memory option for this phone is 32GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage paired with 2GB of RAM.
Realme released C20A  with fair price in Pakistan. The newcomer’s MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset and 2.3GHz Octa-core processor make it ideal for running multiple applications at once.

The phone’s IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches in diagonal and has a pixel count of 720 by 1600 at a pixel density of 270 ppi. The smartphone’s screen occupies 78.2% of the frontal area, and the device as a whole has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The PowerVR GE8320 graphics processing unit ensures a fluid and excellent visual experience.

The estimated cost of a Realme C20A in Pakistan is PKR 17,999. The only memory option for this phone is 32GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage paired with 2GB of RAM. A microSD card slot allows for additional storage space to be added.

The 8-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with AutoFocus is housed separately on the back, just like its sibling device. Close by the camera is where you’ll find the LED flash. A 5 megapixel HDR camera sits in the front. A full 1080p video at 30 frames per second can be captured with either camera system.

The phone’s 5000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery ensures continuous use, even during intensive games. This device also has the ability to be charged in the opposite direction.

Compared to other popular Chinese mobile phone manufacturers, Realme typically offers the best value. The fact that it is equipped with only the finest features has led to its rapid ascent to stardom.

Realme C20A Price in Pakistan

The Realme C20A Price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Realme C20A specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA, LTE
BODY
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm (6.50 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight190 g (6.70 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • Splash-resistant design
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 400 nits (typ)
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~80.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, Realme UI
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB/2GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
CAMERA
Primary8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP
GPSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Reverse charging
ColorsIron Grey, Lake Blue

