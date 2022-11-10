Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and features.

Realme C21 is currently available in the market, the smartphone includes the MediaTek Helio G35 with HyperEngine technology, a fantastic gaming processor that offers users greater power efficiency and tolerable performance.

The Realme C21’s 13MP AI Triple Camera also produces images that are crisper and more detailed.

The camera provides capabilities that improve images even in low-light situations, such as Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion movies, and 1080P video recording. For crystal-clear selfies, it also sports a 5MP front camera.

The Realme C21’s large 6.5 mini-drop full-screen display with 4+64GB huge storage make it the best solution for playing games and watching movies.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme C21.

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

