Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C21 price in Pakistan and specs

Realme C21 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C21 price in Pakistan and specs

Realme C21 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
  • Realme C21 price in Pakistan and features.

Realme C21 is currently available in the market, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 with HyperEngine, a strong gaming CPU with good power economy.

Realme C21’s 13MP AI Triple Camera takes sharper, more detailed photos.

Advertisement

Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion movies, and 1080P video recording boost low-light visuals. 5MP front camera for great selfies.

The Realme C21’s 6.5 mini-drop full-screen display and 4+64GB storage make it great for games and movies.

Realme C21 has 5000mAh battery.

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan

Realme C21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Also Read

Realme 5 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme 5 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme 5 price in Pakistan and features. Realme 5 was recently launched...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story