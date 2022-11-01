Realme C25 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Realme C25 Price in Pakistan and features.

The C25 was released by Realme in Pakistan at a reasonable price, Helio G70 SoC powers the phone.

The new phone has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Realme C25 has a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It is speedy thanks to its 4 gigabytes of RAM. With this 64GB phone, your data usage is limitless. three cameras on the Realme C25.

Primary sensors on smartphones are 48 megapixels. unfamiliar sensors Selfies are made simpler and more effective by the C25’s 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone has a 6000 mAh battery to power it.

Realme C25 Price in Pakistan

Realme C25 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Realme C25 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Water Blue, Water Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

