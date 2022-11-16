Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Soon, Realme, a company from China, will put C25 on the market.

Soon, Realme, a company from China, will put C25 on the market. This smart tech company just released its new C-series smartphone in Malaysia. The Realme C21 is the follow-up to the Realme C20. Well, it looks like Realme is getting ready to release the Realme C25, which is another C-series device.

The smartphone will be run by the Helio G70 SoC, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market. The new phone coming out soon has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This new Realme C25 has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It will also have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.A 6000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Price of Realme C25 in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Realme C25 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Water Blue, Water Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer

