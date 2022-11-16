Advertisement
Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C25

Soon, Realme, a company from China, will put C25 on the market. This smart tech company just released its new C-series smartphone in Malaysia. The Realme C21 is the follow-up to the Realme C20. Well, it looks like Realme is getting ready to release the Realme C25, which is another C-series device.

 

The smartphone will be run by the Helio G70 SoC, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market. The new phone coming out soon has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

 

This new Realme C25 has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It will also have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.A 6000 mAh   battery gives the phone power.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Price of Realme C25 in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Realme C25 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer

