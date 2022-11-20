Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme Narzo 30 price in Pakistan & special features
The Realme C25 is available on the market. The smartphone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Helio G70 SoC.
The new phone that will be available has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.0 GHz.
This Realme C25 has a big IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. It will also have a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, making it a full-HD screen. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|209 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Water Blue, Water Gray
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
