Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C25 has a 6.5 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

It will also have a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Advertisement

The Realme C25 is available on the market. The smartphone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Helio G70 SoC.

The new phone that will be available has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.0 GHz.

This Realme C25 has a big IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. It will also have a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, making it a full-HD screen. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Also Read Realme Narzo 30 price in Pakistan & special features The Realme Narzo 30 will sport an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display...

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Advertisement Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/- Realme C25 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Water Blue, Water Gray FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Advertisement