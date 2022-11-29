Advertisement
Realme C25s price in pakistan & specs

  • Realme C25s has a Triple Camera setup.
  • The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful amount.
  • The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Realme C25s is currently available on the market.This phone, the Realme C25s, has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This smartphone has a big-screen display of 6.5 inches with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Realme C25s will have a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

There is also a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful amount. The RAM in the Realme sharp C25s is also powerful, so you can be sure that your phone will run very quickly.

Realme’s C25s has a Triple Camera setup. The main sensor of the smartphone will be 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. This phone’s selfie camera will have 8 megapixels, which will make taking selfies easier and more fun with this C25s.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Realme C25s price in Pakistan

Realme C25s price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C25s  specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 570 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2MP B&W lens f/2.4 + 2MP (Macro Lens), f/2.4, 3P Lens, LED Flash
FeaturesBeauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic View, Portrait, Timelapse, Slo-mo, NightScape, Expert, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Timelapse, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W quick charge (9V/2A, inbox), Reverse charging

 

