Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and full specificationsRealme C35 price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Realme C35 price in Pakistan and features.

The Realme C35 smartphone is currently available in the market, a new C-series smartphone has recently been announced by the company.

The smartphone has a 12-nanometer (nm) Unisoc Tiger T616 CPU. The phone’s octa-core processor operates at a 2.0 GHz frequency.

Advertisement

The 1080 x 2408 resolution of the 6.6-inch Realme C35’s display is impressive. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mivi Model E Smartwatch Supports 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes
Mivi Model E Smartwatch Supports 28 Languages, 120 Sport Modes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip William's 'Super Bowl'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip William's 'Super Bowl'
Elon Musk says Apple never proposed deleting Twitter from App Store
Elon Musk says Apple never proposed deleting Twitter from App Store
iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Elon Musk ditches Apple after meeting Tim Cook
Elon Musk ditches Apple after meeting Tim Cook
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story