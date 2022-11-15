Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme C35 phone will be on the market.

The processor in the phone has an octa-core.

Advertisement The phone has a 6.6-inches screen.

A company called Realme makes the C35 in China. The Realme C35 phone will be on the market. The company will also show off another C-series phone.

The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) chip will be in the next phone. The processor in the phone has eight cores and works at a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The resolution of the Realme C35’s 6.6-inch screen is 1080 x 2408. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Also Read Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications The Realme Narzo 10's 6.5-inch IPS display is one of the phone's...