Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 is currently available in the market; it is the A-class processor of the Narzo 10, created specifically for gaming devices.

A 6.5-inch IPS display is one of the phone’s most interesting features. The resolution of its screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.

The four cameras on the back of the phone make it possible to take beautiful pictures of landscapes.

The main camera on the phone has 48 Megapixels; the second camera has 8 Megapixels; and the third and fourth cameras both have 2 Megapixels.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a big battery of 5000 mAh, and it can also charge quickly and provide a full day of backup.

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsThat White, That Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging

