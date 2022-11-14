Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Realme Narzo 10’s 6.5-inch IPS display is one of the phone’s most interesting features.

The resolution of its screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Realme Narzo 10’s 5000 mAh battery charges rapidly.

Realme Narzo 10 is currently available in the market; it is the A-class processor of the Narzo 10, created specifically for gaming devices.

The four cameras on the back of the phone make it possible to take beautiful pictures of landscapes.

The main camera on the phone has 48 Megapixels; the second camera has 8 Megapixels; and the third and fourth cameras both have 2 Megapixels.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a big battery of 5000 mAh, and it can also charge quickly and provide a full day of backup.

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors That White, That Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging

