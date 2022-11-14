Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan and specifications
This version has better specs and design than the 2018 model. The...
Realme Narzo 10 is currently available in the market; it is the A-class processor of the Narzo 10, created specifically for gaming devices.
A 6.5-inch IPS display is one of the phone’s most interesting features. The resolution of its screen is 720 x 1600 pixels.
The four cameras on the back of the phone make it possible to take beautiful pictures of landscapes.
The main camera on the phone has 48 Megapixels; the second camera has 8 Megapixels; and the third and fourth cameras both have 2 Megapixels.
The Realme Narzo 10 has a big battery of 5000 mAh, and it can also charge quickly and provide a full day of backup.
Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|That White, That Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Splash resistant, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging
