Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme released Narzo 30 with fair price in Pakistan. The company focuses on excellent, affordable products. Learn about this phone. Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a new smartphone.

This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. Realme’s Narzo 30 Pro has 2.4 Octa-core processor. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.58-inch big-screen display.

The new Realme Narzo 30 includes a capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD (1080 x 2400) display. Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Narzo 30 Pro by Realme has 6/8 gigabytes RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Realme 30 Pro has 64/128 GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. Realme Narzo 30 Pro’s main sensor is 48 megapixels. 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing. The Narzo 30 Pro is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Massive phone battery. The phone has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 30W fast charging. Now Samsung has a rival.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sword Black, Blade Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz , 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Dart Charge, Power Delivery 15W

