Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

  • Realme released Narzo 30 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The company focuses on excellent, affordable products.
  • This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G chipset.
Realme released Narzo 30 with fair price in Pakistan. The company focuses on excellent, affordable products. Learn about this phone. Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a new smartphone.

This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. Realme’s Narzo 30 Pro has 2.4 Octa-core processor. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.58-inch big-screen display.

The new Realme Narzo 30 includes a capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD (1080 x 2400) display. Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Narzo 30 Pro by Realme has 6/8 gigabytes RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.

Realme 30 Pro has 64/128 GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. Realme Narzo 30 Pro’s main sensor is 48 megapixels. 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing. The Narzo 30 Pro is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Massive phone battery. The phone has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 30W fast charging. Now Samsung has a rival.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSword Black, Blade Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz , 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Dart Charge, Power Delivery 15W
