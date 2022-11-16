Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme released Narzo 30 with fair price in Pakistan. The company focuses on excellent, affordable products. Learn about this phone. Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a new smartphone.
This smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. Realme’s Narzo 30 Pro has 2.4 Octa-core processor. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.58-inch big-screen display.
The new Realme Narzo 30 includes a capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD (1080 x 2400) display. Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Narzo 30 Pro by Realme has 6/8 gigabytes RAM, the most in this smartphone, therefore it will run super-fast.
Realme 30 Pro has 64/128 GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. Realme Narzo 30 Pro’s main sensor is 48 megapixels. 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor.
This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing. The Narzo 30 Pro is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Massive phone battery. The phone has a 5000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 30W fast charging. Now Samsung has a rival.
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sword Black, Blade Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz , 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Dart Charge, Power Delivery 15W
