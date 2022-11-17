Redmi A1+ will soon be available in Pakistan for less than 20,000 rupees

Xiaomi’s Redmi A1 series will be available in Pakistan.

It will debut online on November 19 and become available in market on November 21.

The Pakistani version will have identical characteristics to its international counterpart.

Some of Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphones will soon be available in Pakistan. The Redmi A1 series made its debut back in September in India and other markets, but it is now finally coming to Pakistan at pricing as low as Rs. 19,900.

Through a press statement posted on its Mi Store blog and a tweet from Xiaomi, the launch has been officially announced. According to the blog post, the Redmi A1+ will go on sale at Rs. 19,900 on November 19 and will be offered by its own website in addition to other stores.

Remember that for the time being, Pakistan will only receive the Redmi A1+. The sole difference between the ordinary Redmi A1 and the Plus model is the absence of a fingerprint sensor.

The Pakistani Redmi A1+ will have identical characteristics to the international counterpart. The same 400 nit maximum brightness, 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution, is included. The design, which includes a waterdrop notch for the front camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back for quick unlocks, is likewise unaltered.

The phone’s brain is MediaTek’s Helio A22, which is combined with 2 to 3 GB RAM but only one 32 GB storage option. Software-wise, MIUI 12 will launch on top of Android 12 Go Edition.

On the rear, there are only two cameras: an 8MP primary camera and a QVGA secondary sensor. A 5MP lens is used for the selfie camera. The 5,000 mAh battery can only be charged using a micro-USB port because it is only a low-cost phone. Additionally, it does not allow rapid charging.

As previously said, the Redmi A1+ will debut online on November 19 and become available in physical stores on November 21. Black, Blue, and Green are the three colors that it will be offered in.

