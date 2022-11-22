Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is currently available in the market, the phone includes 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM.

The robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset is inside the phone. There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.

Advertisement

The phone has a brand-new top-tier chipset available in the market. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has extra power because to its Octa-Core processor.

The Redmi Note 11’s 6.4-inch screen measures 1080 x 2400 pixels in resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 /- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray , Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC ( availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+ Also Read Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Redmi K60...