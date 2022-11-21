Advertisement
Articles
Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan and features

  • Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Xiaomi‘s most recent Redmi Note model is the Redmi Note 12, and this month the company will start selling smartphones.

With the Redmi Note 12, Xiaomi will expand its Note lineup with a new midrange device.

The 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset boost the power and performance of this phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 phone has an Adreno 642L GPU.

The enormous screen will be 6.67 inches long and 1080 x 2400 pixels in quality.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologySamsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan and features. Xiaomi Redmi...

